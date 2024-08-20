Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Ekansh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 86.67% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Bharat Ekansh reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 86.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.30 -87 OPM %-75.0013.33 -PBDT-0.030.04 PL PBT-0.030.04 PL NP-0.030.04 PL

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

