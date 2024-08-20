Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 54.61% to Rs 23.13 crore

Net profit of Abans Finance Pvt rose 37.30% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.61% to Rs 23.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.1314.96 55 OPM %82.2379.14 -PBDT6.894.84 42 PBT6.814.75 43 NP5.083.70 37

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

