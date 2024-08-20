Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.61% to Rs 23.13 crore

Net profit of Abans Finance Pvt rose 37.30% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.61% to Rs 23.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.1314.9682.2379.146.894.846.814.755.083.70

