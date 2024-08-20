Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co standalone net profit rises 44.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 6515.81 croreNet profit of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co rose 44.49% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 6515.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5682.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6515.815682.88 15 OPM %7.636.17 -PBDT419.74277.97 51 PBT250.27137.97 81 NP199.35137.97 44
