Moneymart Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Moneymart Securities Pvt rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

