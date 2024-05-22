Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.68% in the March 2024 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 1741.00 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 31.68% to Rs 369.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 1741.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1565.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 1681.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1229.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 7665.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6492.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1741.001565.60 11 7665.806492.00 18 OPM %25.3821.90 -26.2823.75 - PBDT491.20390.20 26 2202.901670.80 32 PBT411.30332.50 24 1894.701444.30 31 NP369.50280.60 32 1681.501229.50 37

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

