Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.76% in the September 2024 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.92% to Rs 2221.00 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 5.76% to Rs 508.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 480.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 2221.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2116.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2221.002116.90 5 OPM %28.2826.05 -PBDT742.60592.50 25 PBT662.80512.20 29 NP508.20480.50 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UPPSC exam row: Protest enters fourth day; 12 booked for vandalism. Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 77,650; Nifty at 23,550; FMCG, IT stocks weigh

eBikeGo disrupts the global electric bicycle segment with affordable, sustainable solutions

Stones pelted, vehicles burnt after assault of polling officer in Rajasthan

Over 115,000 users left X as Trump wins 2024 polls; Bluesky gains traction

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story