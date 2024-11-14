P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.92% to Rs 2221.00 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 5.76% to Rs 508.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 480.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 2221.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2116.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

