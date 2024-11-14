Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 9.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 31.09 croreNet profit of Western India Plywoods declined 9.91% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 31.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.0928.31 10 OPM %6.307.10 -PBDT1.901.90 0 PBT1.421.55 -8 NP1.001.11 -10
