Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 9.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 31.09 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods declined 9.91% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 31.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.0928.31 10 OPM %6.307.10 -PBDT1.901.90 0 PBT1.421.55 -8 NP1.001.11 -10

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

