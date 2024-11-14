Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 9.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 31.09 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods declined 9.91% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 31.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.0928.316.307.101.901.901.421.551.001.11

