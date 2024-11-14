Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 173.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 213.93% to Rs 326.02 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 173.86% to Rs 323.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 213.93% to Rs 326.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.326.02103.8599.1197.96318.77100.45318.71100.37323.27118.04

