Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 173.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 213.93% to Rs 326.02 croreNet profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 173.86% to Rs 323.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 213.93% to Rs 326.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales326.02103.85 214 OPM %99.1197.96 -PBDT318.77100.45 217 PBT318.71100.37 218 NP323.27118.04 174
