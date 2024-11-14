Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 173.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 213.93% to Rs 326.02 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 173.86% to Rs 323.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 213.93% to Rs 326.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales326.02103.85 214 OPM %99.1197.96 -PBDT318.77100.45 217 PBT318.71100.37 218 NP323.27118.04 174

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

