Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 44.10 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Finance India declined 7.22% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.1034.5669.1870.728.406.817.876.524.504.85

