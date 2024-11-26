Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 44.10 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Finance India declined 7.22% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.1034.56 28 OPM %69.1870.72 -PBDT8.406.81 23 PBT7.876.52 21 NP4.504.85 -7

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

