P N Gadgil Jewellers records highest-ever single day festive sale of on Akshaya Tritiya

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
P N Gadgil Jewellers recorded its highest-ever single day festive sales of Rs 139.53 crore on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, reflecting a growth of approximately 35% over the previous year's revenue of Rs 103.26 crore.

In Value terms, gold segment revenue grew by 34% year-over-year, while the Diamond & Silver grew by 23% and 114% respectively.

From the volume perspective , the gold segment saw a 1.46% increase in quan ty, reaching 122 kg compared to 120.24 kg in the previous year, while diamond and silver volumes surged by 31% and 90%, respectively.

Gold prices increased by nearly 31%, which led to a moderation in volume growth; however, overall volume remain higher than the same period last year.

First Published: May 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

