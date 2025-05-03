Aether Inds reports turnaround PAT of Rs 503 cr in Q4 FY25

Aether Industries reported consolidated net profit to Rs 502.98 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 14.28 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 104.36% to Rs 240.19 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1175.53 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 63.73 crore, steeply higher than Rs 0.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company reported a five-fold jump in EBITDA to Rs 81.9 crore for the quarter as compared with Rs 14.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

On Full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 92.04% to Rs 158.41 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 82.49 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 40.21% to Rs 838.69 crore in FY25 as against Rs 598.17 crore in FY24.

Aether Industries, based out of Surat (Gujarat, India), focuses on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. Our products find application in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, coating, high performance photography, additive, and oil and gas segments of the chemical industry.

The counter jumped 2.33% to settle at Rs 823.85 on the BSE,

