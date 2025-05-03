Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOCL Corp inks deal to sell 100% stake in IDL Explosives for Rs 107 crore

GOCL Corp inks deal to sell 100% stake in IDL Explosives for Rs 107 crore

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GOCL Corporation said that it has entered into a share purchase/sale agreement with Apollo Defence Industries for divestings its entire stake in IDL Explosives, the company's wholly owned material subsidiary.

Apollo Defence Industries is a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems.

For the year ended on 31 March 2024, IDL Explosives (IDLEL) had recorded a turnover of Rs 623 crore, constituting about 87% of the consolidated turnover of the company and its subsidiaries. The net worth of IDLEL is Rs.10 crore, constituting 0.71% of the consolidated net worth.

The consideration for sale of the entire equity share capital of IDLEL is Rs 107 crore.

The transaction is expected to be consummated in about 2 to 3 months subject to fulfilment of certain conditions laid down in the agreement, the company stated.

GOCL Corporation (GOCL), formerly Gulf Oil Corporation, is a part of the Hinduja Group. GOCL is a multi division, multi-location company, a leader in businesses in energetics, commercial explosives and realty. It GOCL is a Star House exporter of energetic and commercial explosive products to over 20 countries.

Also Read

Manipur shuts down to mourn victims on 2nd anniversary of ethnic violence

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft near its territory amid tensions

New kid on the brand wagon: IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight

US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudi ahead of Trump's planned visit

Donald Trump shares AI-generated image of himself as pope, faces backlash

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 92.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 138.20 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip had advanced 1.42% to end at Rs 285 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 166.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.03% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story