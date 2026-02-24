Pace Digitek bags Rs 159-cr battery pack order from Reliance Industries

Pace Digitek said it has secured an order worth Rs 1,587.10 million (approximately Rs 158.71 crore) from Reliance Industries for the supply of lithium-ion battery packs.

The contract entails the supply of Li-ion battery packs of specification 48V, 15S1P, 314 AH, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed by 31 August 2026.

Pace Digitek clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company further stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Pace Digitek provides solutions for telecom infra and solar industries. It is involved in the manufacturing, installation and commissioning of DC Power systems, lithium batteries, monitoring systems and inverter. The company reported a rise in consolidated net profit of 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 75.84 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 643.97 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The scrip fell 1.06% to end at Rs 182.10 on the BSE.