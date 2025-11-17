Pace Digitek consolidated net profit declines 32.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 533.45 crore

Net profit of Pace Digitek declined 32.70% to Rs 64.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 533.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 846.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.533.45846.1917.6422.1097.68146.3395.59144.6464.0895.22

