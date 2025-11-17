Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 87.41% to Rs 10.13 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 51.92% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 87.41% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.1380.4945.215.760.430.930.210.680.250.52

