To facilitate market entry into select African markets

Pace Digitek together with its subsidiary Lineage Power (LPPL) has announced an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership with NEC XON Systems Proprietary, South Africa.

Under this partnership, NEC XON will market, distribute and deploy the Company's product portfolio, including grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and related energy solutions, across South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Mauritius. NEC XON will serve as the go-to-market and deployment partner, while Pace Digitek and LPPL will continue to focus on product development, manufacturing and supply.

This partnership marks a key step in Pace Digitek's international expansion, enabling entry into select African markets through an established regional partner. Africa represents a high-growth opportunity for grid-scale energy storage solutions, driven by increasing renewable integration, grid stability requirements and rising demand for reliable power infrastructure. NEC XON's established presence, strong customer relationships and proven execution track record across the region provide an effective platform for Pace Digitek to address these opportunities.