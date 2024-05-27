Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 186.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 186.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 47.15% to Rs 59.55 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 186.06% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.15% to Rs 59.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.49% to Rs 11.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 190.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.5540.47 47 190.00187.42 1 OPM %8.97-6.30 -5.613.77 - PBDT8.064.87 66 24.1019.60 23 PBT5.342.04 162 13.328.19 63 NP4.721.65 186 11.886.51 82

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

