Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 186.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.15% to Rs 59.55 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 186.06% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.15% to Rs 59.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.49% to Rs 11.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 190.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

59.5540.47190.00187.428.97-6.305.613.778.064.8724.1019.605.342.0413.328.194.721.6511.886.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News