Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantaa reports consolidated net profit of Rs 223.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net profit of Rs 223.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2260.98% to Rs 91.37 crore

Net profit of Atlantaa reported to Rs 223.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2260.98% to Rs 91.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 537.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.06% to Rs 132.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales91.373.87 2261 132.7751.65 157 OPM %89.60-105.17 -81.4638.08 - PBDT89.47-2.59 LP 119.8021.68 453 PBT80.23-12.86 LP 84.01-9.21 LP NP223.76-36.05 LP 537.80-32.41 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for 187 cr metro project

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 525.00% in the March 2024 quarter

R R Securities standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sterling Powergensys reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story