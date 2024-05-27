Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 525.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 525.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 66.09% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises rose 525.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.09% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 716.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.911.15 66 4.982.45 103 OPM %17.802.61 -13.863.67 - PBDT0.350.03 1067 0.700.09 678 PBT0.330.03 1000 0.670.07 857 NP0.250.04 525 0.490.06 717

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

