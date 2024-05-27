Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 525.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.09% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises rose 525.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.09% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 716.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.911.154.982.4517.802.6113.863.670.350.030.700.090.330.030.670.070.250.040.490.06

