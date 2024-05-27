Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024
Sales decline 20.01% to Rs 24.27 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.01% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 131.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.2730.34 -20 131.06115.62 13 OPM %6.0614.37 -11.1112.83 - PBDT-0.692.44 PL -8.06-10.74 25 PBT-5.85-2.83 -107 -28.82-31.79 9 NP-10.21-3.98 -157 -21.95-30.50 28

