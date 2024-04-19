Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padget Electronics (a Dixon arm) partners with Longcheer

Padget Electronics (a Dixon arm) partners with Longcheer

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For manufacturing and sale of smart phones for large global brands

Dixon Technologies (India)'s wholly owned subsidiary- Padget Electronics has entered into an Agreement with Longcheer and has commenced the production/ manufacturing and sale of smart phones for large global brands with Longcheer's design and technology.

Longcheer has strong capabilities in product-level solution design, hardware innovation design, system-level software platform development, lean production, supply chain integration & quality control capabilities. They provide integrated smart product services to global leading consumer electronics brands & tech enterprises across multiple countries & regions with global delivery capabilities & has approximately 28% share of ODM at Global Level.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Dixon Technologies, Omaxe in focus

Sensex, Nifty hits fresh record high in early trade

Nifty hits all-time high; consumer durables in demand

Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares advance

Currency in circulation gains 1% on weekly basis

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks under pressure

Indo Count acquires 'Wamsutta' brand from Beyond Inc

First phase of Lok Sabha elections commences across multiple states and union territories

Volumes spurt at Birlasoft Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story