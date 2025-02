Page Industries standalone net profit rises 34.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 1313.05 crore

Net profit of Page Industries rose 34.34% to Rs 204.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 1313.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1225.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1313.051225.5523.0418.48304.63224.69274.97202.08204.66152.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News