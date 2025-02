Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 52.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.30% to Rs 409.27 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 52.30% to Rs 54.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 409.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 340.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.409.27340.2022.3116.4997.4555.9671.6041.9954.2535.62

