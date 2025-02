S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 129.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.46% to Rs 135.85 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 129.94% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 71.46% to Rs 135.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.135.8579.2314.9210.9718.997.9918.367.8914.216.18

