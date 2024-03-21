Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital allots 44.90 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Paisalo Digital allots 44.90 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paisalo Digital has allotted 44,90,21,990 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity shares of Re. 1 each for every one existing equity shares of Re. 1 each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. March 20, 2024. Consequently, the fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 89,80,43,980 consisting of 89,80,43,980 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Paisalo Digital soars on setting record date for bonus issue

SG Mart allots 5.57 crore equity shares under bonus issue

Paisalo Digital spurts as board to mull fund raising

Board of Paisalo Digital to consider fund raising

Paisalo Digital gains as board OKs raising Rs 1,260 cr

RBI finalises Omnibus Framework for recognising Self-Regulatory Organisations for its Regulated Entities

SEBI introduces Beta version of T+0 rolling settlement cycle on optional basis

Sensex climbs 539 pts, Nifty regains 22,000 on global cues; VIX below 13

Singapore Market surges on Fed rate-cut view

INR Appreciates On Firm Trend In Equities; Dollar Weakness Overseas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story