Paisalo Digital allots 44.90 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Paisalo Digital has allotted 44,90,21,990 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity shares of Re. 1 each for every one existing equity shares of Re. 1 each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. March 20, 2024. Consequently, the fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 89,80,43,980 consisting of 89,80,43,980 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

