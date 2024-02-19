Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 54.14 points or 0.83% at 6573.4 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (up 4.7%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.22%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.81%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.55%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.17%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.14%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.4%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.3%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.64%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.12%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 8.99 or 0.01% at 72435.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.35 points or 0.1% at 22062.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 365.8 points or 0.8% at 46025.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.38 points or 0.44% at 13653.55.

On BSE,2216 shares were trading in green, 1066 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

