Paisalo Digital spurts on fund raising plan

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Paisalo Digital climbed 6.50% to Rs 32.10 after the company scheduled a board committee meeting to consider fund raising through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Paisalo Digital announced that its Operations and Finance Committee will meet on 4 September 2025. The agenda includes approving a proposal to raise funds via issuance of listed, secured, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Paisalo is an NBFC focused on providing small-ticket loans to financially excluded segments, including SMEs, MSMEs and self-employed individuals. The company has co-lending tie-ups with major banks.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 13.69% to Rs 47.17 crore on 17.24% increase in total income to Rs 218.71 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

