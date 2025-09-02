Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 5.53 lakh vehicles in August'25

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 5.53 lakh vehicles in August'25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp said that it has dispatched 553,727 motorcycles and scooters in August 2025, reflecting an 8% growth compared to August 2024.

The companys two-wheeler dispatches in the same period last year were 512,360 vehicles.

Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 5,19,139 vehicles (up 5% YoY) and exports added up to 34,588 vehicles (up 72% YoY).

While motorcycle sales increased by 5,01,523 units (up 5% YoY), scooter sales jumped by 53% YoY to 52,204 units in August 2024.

The company recorded 3.44 lakh VAHAN registrations, indicating consistent demand in both urban and rural areas. While the ongoing monsoon season has had an anticipated effect on retail sales, a positive turnaround is expected in the coming months.

VIDA, powered by Hero, recorded strong growth with dispatches of 12,275 units and VAHAN registrations of 13,313, driving consistent market share gains for both the month and the fiscal year to date.

The companys global business sustained its strong performance, delivering robust growth during the month and achieving rapid year-to-date growth of over 40%.

Optimistic market sentiment is anticipated for the festive season, driven by favorable monsoons, an increase in agricultural demand, and a projected boost in overall consumption due to impending GST reforms, the company said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The companys standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 5262.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp records 8% growth in Aug sales

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Royal Orchid Hotels jumps on signing of new upscale property in Ambala

Sugar stocks soar as govt clears unrestricted ethanol output for 2025-26

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story