Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net loss of Sindhu Trade Links reported to Rs 101.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 31.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 445.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 70.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.29% to Rs 1686.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1176.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

