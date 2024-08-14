Palco Metals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.42% to Rs 59.80 croreNet profit of Palco Metals reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.42% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.8038.23 56 OPM %8.431.80 -PBDT4.070.25 1528 PBT3.820.15 2447 NP2.82-1.41 LP
