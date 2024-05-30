Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net Loss of Pan Electronics (India) reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.460.73 100 2.031.90 7 OPM %-113.70-161.64 --96.55-151.05 - PBDT-2.18-1.42 -54 -2.66-3.55 25 PBT-2.99-1.68 -78 -3.64-4.60 21 NP-2.99-1.68 -78 -3.64-4.60 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dixon Tech's arm inks deal with Longcheer for manufacturing &amp; sale of smartphones

Padget Electronics (a Dixon arm) partners with Longcheer

Procal Electronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 61.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Paper &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with significant cuts; pharma shares under pressure

Meghna Infracon delivers its first residential project in Goregaon East, Mumbai

A F Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story