Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 242.37 croreNet loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 49.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 242.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.72% to Rs 6.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 831.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 942.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
