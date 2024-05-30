Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Paper &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 242.37 crore

Net loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 49.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 242.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.72% to Rs 6.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 831.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 942.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales242.37258.48 -6 831.94942.96 -12 OPM %0.3226.50 -7.3417.17 - PBDT-1.6581.77 PL 57.39180.70 -68 PBT-13.9471.74 PL 13.77147.66 -91 NP-6.4249.95 PL 6.2399.25 -94

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

