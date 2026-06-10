Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, Shardul Securities Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2026.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, Shardul Securities Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2026.

Panacea Biotec Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 547.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75434 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 122.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2625 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd lost 9.47% to Rs 198. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1597 shares in the past one month. Shardul Securities Ltd shed 9.02% to Rs 27.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1775 shares in the past one month. Creative Eye Ltd plummeted 7.95% to Rs 6.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2505 shares in the past one month.