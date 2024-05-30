Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 136.46 crore

Net Loss of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 136.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 559.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales136.46128.93 6 559.17459.95 22 OPM %-4.43-4.40 --3.59-21.30 - PBDT3.958.34 -53 2.16-50.74 LP PBT-4.86-1.17 -315 -34.55-89.86 62 NP-1.99-12.68 84 -1.50-33.75 96

