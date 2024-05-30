Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.56% to Rs 14.79 crore

Net profit of Archidply Decor rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.56% to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.89% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 47.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

