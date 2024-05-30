Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 69.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 16.82 crore

Net profit of Graviss Hospitality declined 69.85% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.41% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 54.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

16.8218.2054.1465.4610.4022.1412.3616.062.014.757.6312.081.033.983.787.971.013.353.015.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News