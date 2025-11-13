Panache Digilife consolidated net profit declines 36.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.50% to Rs 39.06 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife declined 36.94% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.50% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.0623.466.4311.852.182.251.891.961.402.22

