Panasonic Energy India Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 72.51 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 72.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 292.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales72.5160.83 19 292.42253.29 15 OPM %1.81-12.72 -5.57-2.58 - PBDT2.24-5.68 LP 19.20-3.01 LP PBT1.23-6.61 LP 15.47-6.18 LP NP1.07-5.84 LP 11.64-10.64 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

