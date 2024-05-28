Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 10.62 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors declined 30.30% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.69% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 47.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.6210.26 4 47.6342.93 11 OPM %-14.310.78 --2.71-1.44 - PBDT5.707.47 -24 6.076.75 -10 PBT5.607.36 -24 5.686.33 -10 NP3.985.71 -30 4.064.65 -13

May 28 2024

