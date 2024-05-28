Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 10.62 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors declined 30.30% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.69% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 47.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

10.6210.2647.6342.93-14.310.78-2.71-1.445.707.476.076.755.607.365.686.333.985.714.064.65

