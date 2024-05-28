Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 28.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 28.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 281.14 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 28.80% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 281.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.87% to Rs 69.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.78% to Rs 1135.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales281.14237.75 18 1135.01773.25 47 OPM %8.7914.18 -8.2812.79 - PBDT25.3634.92 -27 96.16100.93 -5 PBT24.4034.00 -28 92.4597.44 -5 NP18.0225.31 -29 69.0072.53 -5

