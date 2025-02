Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 46.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 73.38 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 46.46% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 73.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.73.3874.746.208.625.427.114.246.162.424.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News