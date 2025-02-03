Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 2820.97 points or 4.51% at 59760.76 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (down 9.05%), Thermax Ltd (down 7.48%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 6.74%),Inox Wind Ltd (down 6.43%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 6.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 6.32%), Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 5.86%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 5.73%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 5.5%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 5.1%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.2%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 913.92 or 1.82% at 49185.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 183.41 points or 1.23% at 14688.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.1 points or 0.55% at 23352.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 310.05 points or 0.4% at 77195.91.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 2838 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

