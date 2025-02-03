Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power shares slide

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 232.24 points or 3.64% at 6148.43 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (down 9.05%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 6.3%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 5.91%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 5.02%),ABB India Ltd (down 5.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.57%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.27%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.71%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.64%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.45%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 913.92 or 1.82% at 49185.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 183.41 points or 1.23% at 14688.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.1 points or 0.55% at 23352.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 310.05 points or 0.4% at 77195.91.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 2838 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

