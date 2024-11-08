Bharat Electronics bags orders worth Rs 500 crore; FY25 order book at Rs 8,194 crore

Bharat Electronics said that in the last one month, it has secured additional orders of more than Rs 500 crore.

These orders encompass a supplying range of products and services, including laser range finders, communication equipment, vessel communication and support systems, test equipment for guns, spares, services etc.

"With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 8,194 crore in the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 September 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

The company reported 35.22% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,450.88 crore on 14.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4,583.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 297.50 on the BSE.

