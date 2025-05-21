Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Energy Q4 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 1 crore; declares dividend of Rs 9.42/sh

Panasonic Energy Q4 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 1 crore; declares dividend of Rs 9.42/sh

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Panasonic Energy India Company's standalone net profit jumped 10.37% to Rs 1.17 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations tumbled 12.56% year on year to Rs 63.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax spiked 98.37% to Rs 2.44 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 1.23 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expense tanked 14.48% year on year to Rs 61.77 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 29.96 crore (down 7.81% YoY), while Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 12.04 crore (down 16.27% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit increased by 1.11% to Rs 11.77 crore, despite an 8.21% decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 268.41 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 9.42 per equity share (94.20%) for the financial year 2024-25. If approved at the 53rd annual general meeting (AGM), the dividend will be paid within 30 days.

Also Read

Accenture to promote 50,000 staff globally amid consultancy slowdown

'Not a buying moment': Analysts wary of IT stocks amid Moody's US downgrade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; BEL, Cipla lead; Dixon slips 6%; SMIDs waver

Cash discovery row: SC rejects plea for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma

Do NRIs have to file tax returns in India: What's the rule and process

Further, the board has approved the resignation of Akinori Isomura as chairman & managing director of the company, effective from 30 June 2025, after office hours.

Lastly, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board has recommended the approval of the appointment of Akio Fujita as an additional director of the company and has designated him as the chairman & managing director for a period of 2 years, effective from 1 July 2025 to June 30 2027.

Panasonic Energy India Company is in the business of manufacturing dry cell batteries.

Shares of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 0.04% to Rs 402.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Tyre Inds surge after Q4 PAT climbs 88% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.11%, up for third straight session

Vinati Organics invests Rs 41 cr in Veeral Organics

Patel Engineering bags hydro power project from NEEPCO worth Rs 711 crore

Abbott India Ltd up for five straight sessions

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story