Panasonic Energy Q4 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 1 crore; declares dividend of Rs 9.42/sh

Panasonic Energy India Company's standalone net profit jumped 10.37% to Rs 1.17 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations tumbled 12.56% year on year to Rs 63.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax spiked 98.37% to Rs 2.44 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 1.23 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expense tanked 14.48% year on year to Rs 61.77 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 29.96 crore (down 7.81% YoY), while Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 12.04 crore (down 16.27% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit increased by 1.11% to Rs 11.77 crore, despite an 8.21% decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 268.41 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 9.42 per equity share (94.20%) for the financial year 2024-25. If approved at the 53rd annual general meeting (AGM), the dividend will be paid within 30 days.

Also Read

Further, the board has approved the resignation of Akinori Isomura as chairman & managing director of the company, effective from 30 June 2025, after office hours.

Lastly, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board has recommended the approval of the appointment of Akio Fujita as an additional director of the company and has designated him as the chairman & managing director for a period of 2 years, effective from 1 July 2025 to June 30 2027.

Panasonic Energy India Company is in the business of manufacturing dry cell batteries.

Shares of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 0.04% to Rs 402.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News