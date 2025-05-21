Abbott India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 31190, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.06% in last one year as compared to a 9.66% gain in NIFTY and a 12.51% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Abbott India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31190, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24780.3. The Sensex is at 81439.19, up 0.31%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 0.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21456.15, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8113 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8871 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

