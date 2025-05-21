Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering bags hydro power project from NEEPCO worth Rs 711 crore

Patel Engineering bags hydro power project from NEEPCO worth Rs 711 crore

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Patel Engineering (PEL) said that it has been awarded a contract for undertaking the construction of hydropower project valued at Rs 711.29 crore by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

As per the terms of the contract, the company would construct a 240 MW HEO hydropower project located in Arunachal Pradesh under EPC Mode.

The scope of work includes construction of civil and associated infrastructure works, testing & commissioning of hydro-mechanical plant & machinery leading to successful operation and performance of all the generating units of the hydro electric project.

PEL had earlier been declared L1 (lowest bidder) for this project.

The said project is located in the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh and is scheduled to be completed within 44 months.

Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director, Patel Engineering, said: "We are proud to have been awarded the HEO Hydropower project from NEEPCO.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off highs, up 300 pts; Borana Weaves subscribed 19x, Belrise 36%

TN govt moves SC against Centre, alleges funds blocked over NEP issue

LIVE news updates: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Smallcap auto ancillary stock hit new high; rallies 11% on strong Q4

Dolat Capital sets Rs 564 as target price for Hindustan Zinc, 'buy' rating

This order further cements our position as a trusted partner for building critical infrastructure for Indias power sector and strengthens our position in the North-East. Arunachal Pradesh with its vast and largely untapped hydropower potential, is emerging as a key region in Indias renewable energy landscape."

Patel Engineering is a construction company specializing in the hydropower and irrigation segments. It is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures, and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abbott India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Pfizer gallops after good Q4 outcome

Sensex rises 204 pts, Nifty above 24,750; VIX rallies 2.21%

India's ongoing structural reforms geared towards unlocking market potential and deepening competition says FM

DPIIT extends implementation timeline for Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story