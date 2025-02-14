Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 4.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 92.24 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 4.69% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 92.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.92.2493.667.776.903.863.712.632.641.831.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News