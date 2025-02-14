Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 4.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 92.24 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 4.69% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 92.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales92.2493.66 -2 OPM %7.776.90 -PBDT3.863.71 4 PBT2.632.64 0 NP1.831.92 -5
