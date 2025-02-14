Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 4.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 4.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 92.24 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 4.69% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 92.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales92.2493.66 -2 OPM %7.776.90 -PBDT3.863.71 4 PBT2.632.64 0 NP1.831.92 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paos Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 717.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story