Panjon standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 342.31% to Rs 14.95 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 342.31% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.953.381.672.070.260.120.220.070.220.07

