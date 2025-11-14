Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 25.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 241.34 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables declined 25.91% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 241.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

